SMEDA To Organize Training On "Marketing & Advertisement Tools For SMEs" On March 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was going to organize one day training program on "Marketing and Advertisement Tools for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)" for profitable business growth on March 16 at Rawalpindi.

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about SMEs in Pakistan, Difference between sales and marketing, advertising, tools of online advertising, essence of market, types of market and emergence of marketing.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

