SMEDA to organize training on 'Marketing and Advertising for SMEs'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Marketing and Advertising for SMEs" for profitable business growth on December 27 (Tuesday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about marketing and advertising introduction, components and importance, the 7p's marketing fix framework, key concepts of marketing communication and developing a target-oriented marketing plan.

The programme would also highlight product selection, market research, advertising as a powerful marketing tool, designing a winning advertisement strategy for SMEs, implementation of marketing and advertisement, analytical skills and trends to watch and how marketing strategy integrates with advertisement to achieve business goals for SMEs.