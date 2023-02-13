UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On Product Development & Branding Techniques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SMEDA to organize training on product development & branding techniques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a one-day training programme on "Product Development & Branding Techniques for SMEs" on February 14.

Product Development & Branding Techniques will help SMEs to establish and strengthen their organization system to achieve future profitable growth, according to an official source.

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses.

The training programme aims to equip participants with product development strategy, process and stages of product development, brand and branding concepts, brand resonance model (CBBE), and online branding.

The programme benefits includes capacity building, training material and certificate of participation.

Women participants and women-owned SMEs are encouraged to apply.

The training session will be attended by small business owners and their relevant staff, existing and emerging entrepreneurs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business February

Recent Stories

realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

16 minutes ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

34 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

56 minutes ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

56 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

2 hours ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.