SMEDA To Organize Training On "Sales & Marketing" On September 10

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:08 PM

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one day training program here on "Sales and Marketing" for profitable business growth on September 10

The workshop is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The workshop is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about benefits of marketing, market, marketplace, Sales (marketing alignment), managing the marketing efforts (market analysis, Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis, Political, Economic, Social, and Technological factors (PEST) analysis), future branding, brand needs analysis (BNA), product placement, sales force management, designing sales force strategy and structure, digital marketing, and global statistics.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, women participants, women owned SMEs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

