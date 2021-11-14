SMEDA to organize training on 'Sellers Registration with Amazon' on Nov 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was going to organize one-day workshop on "Sellers Registration with Amazon" for profitable business growth on November 18 (Thursday).

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the authority.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

