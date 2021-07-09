SMEDA To Organize Training On "Selling On Amazon From Pakistan" On July 15

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was going to organize one day webinar on "Selling on amazon from Pakistan" for profitable business growth on July 15 (Thursday).

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about introduction to E-commerce, introduction to marketplaces and amazon, what is amazon, how to create seller account on amazon, what is product hunting, product sourcing & listing and amazon marketing.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

