SMEDA to organize training on 'selling on Amazon from Pakistan'

March 29, 2022

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a day training programme on "selling on Amazon from Pakistan" for profitable business growth on March 30

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about introduction to Amazon, how invest in Amazon, how start Amazon in Pakistan, freelancing and Amazon virtual assistant, introduction to private label, categories in Amazon, inclusion of Pakistan in Amazon seller list welcomed, how to create seller account, benefits of Amazon business, comparison of Amazon with other portals.

The workshop will also provide information of why Amazon block in Pakistan earlier, payments option in Amazon, target market and online presence, sustainability in Amazon business, recommendation, conclusion, stock and inventory management and customer support.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals and practitioners in e-commerce, IT etc, all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject and transform businesses to e-commerce.

