SMEDA To Organize Training On Small Business Startup

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on Small Business Startup and Management for young entrepreneurs for profitable business growth on December 26 (Monday).

The workshop will be held at the Islamabad Chamber of Small traders and Small Industry (ICSTSI) here.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about goal setting, investment on team, organizing sales and marketing systems and strategies, and continuity and sustainability.

The programme would also highlight reputation management and product or service positioning, professional networking and direct marketing.

The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, and all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject.

