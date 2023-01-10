UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On Tax Management And E-filing For SMEs

Published January 10, 2023

SMEDA to organize training on tax management and e-filing for SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a one-day training programme on "Tax Management and E-Filing for SMEs" for profitable business growth on January 17.

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to an official source.

The training programme aims to equip participants with emerging concepts, proven skills and knowledge on the subject that will help SMEs to establish and strengthen their organization systems to achieve future profitable growth.

The training will provide information about income and sale tax law, income tax management, sale tax management and income and sale tax e filing.

Female participants are strongly encouraged to apply.

The training session will be attended by small business owners and their relevant staff, existing and emerging entrepreneurs.

