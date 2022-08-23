UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On Thursday

Published August 23, 2022

SMEDA to organize training on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Small Business management for Women Entrepreneurs" for profitable business growth on August 25 (Thursday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about entrepreneurial opportunities, idea generation and scanning of the best suitable ideas, determination of business objective, product analysis and market research, and determination of form of ownership/organization.

The workshop also provides information of completion of promotional formalities, raising necessary funds, processing machine and material, marketing and recruitment of HR.

The training session would be attended by small Business owners and CEOs of women businesses, emerging and existing women entrepreneurs, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

