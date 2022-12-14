UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On Tomorrow

Published December 14, 2022

SMEDA to organize training on tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Sale Tax and E-Filing of Sale Tax Return" for profitable business growth on December 15 (Thursday).

The workshop will be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Rawalpindi.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about the scope of sale tax, determination of tax liability, time and manner of payment, and sale tax registration.

The programme would also highlight bookkeeping and invoicing requirements, sale tax and e-filing along with annexures.

The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in accounts, finance, taxation, audit and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

