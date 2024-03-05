SMEDA To Organize Training On “Understanding IRIS, Tax Notices Management” On March 7
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “Understanding IRIS and Efficient Tax Notices Management” for profitable business growth on Thursday.
The workshop will be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the sources in the authority informed on Tuesday.
The training program will provide information about creating a login for IRIS, overview of IRIS post login, filing various applications, forms and returns, checking notices procedure, and further assignments of notices process.
The workshop will also provide information about complying/responding to notices instruction, following up notices guidelines, filling appeals and stay application via IRIS, and commonly encountered issues.
The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in accounts, taxation and audit, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.
