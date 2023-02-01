UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Webinar On February 07

Published February 01, 2023

SMEDA to organize webinar on February 07

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a webinar on "Managing Human Resources in SME Businesses" for profitable business growth on February 07 (Tuesday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to an official source.

The objectives of the training include HRM for the SME sector, HRM's role as a competitive agent, the status of HRM practices for SMEs in the Asian markets, and how to make SMEs more competitive and successful.

The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, and professionals in human resources management.

