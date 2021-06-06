UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA To Organize Webinar On 'Sell On Amazon As Pakistani SME' On June 14

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

SMEDA to organize webinar on 'Sell on Amazon as Pakistani SME' on June 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) would organize a webinar on "Sell on Amazon as Pakistan SME" on Monday, June 14.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about introduction to E-commerce, introduction to Amazon, how can we invest in amazon, how can I start amazon in Pakistan, freelancing and amazon virtual assistant / Amazon FBA vs FBM, how to create seller account, benefits of amazon business, payments options in amazon, challenges in amazon, target market, sustainability in amazon business and recommendation.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business June Women Market All

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

8 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

8 minutes ago

AOB reprimand, imposed penalty on a large audit fi ..

2 minutes ago

Nuclear Arsenal Spending Worldwide Jumped by $1.4B ..

2 minutes ago

Tax Agreement Between Russia, Netherlands to Expir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.