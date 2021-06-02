SMEDA To Organize Webinar On "Successful Freelancer" On June 08

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was scheduled to organize a webinar on how to start your career as "Successful Freelances" on Tuesday.

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about understanding about the career,finding your key success factor, knowing your market and the need, what was freelancing, myths about freelancing, important factor for freelancers, self assessment, freelancing network, freelancing to entrepreneur and building a sustainable client base.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

