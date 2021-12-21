SMEDA to organize workshop on "Digital Marketing for SMEs" tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on "Digital Marketing for SMEs" for profitable business growth on December 22 (Wednesday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training program will provide information about digital marketing framework, initial steps for digital marketing, a key concept for digital marketing, digital marketing hub, and spokes, the significance of website for digital marketing, SEO tools for digital marketing, digital marketing through different paid channels, social media, videos, analytic skills, additional marketing channels and trends to watch.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals and practitioners in online marketing, sales, and advertising, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

