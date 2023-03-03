SMEDA to organize workshop on March 08

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a workshop on "Regulatory Compliance for Hotels and Restaurants" for profitable business growth on March 08 (Wednesday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The objective of the training program includes laws and regulations governing the hotels and restaurants industry, ensuring compliance proactively, building your brand for business success through compliance and winning customer loyalty.

The workshop offers highly subsidized one-day and three-day demand base training to enable relevant SMEs and their staff to enhance their institutional and sectoral expertise.

The training session would be attended by SMEs and their staff from the relevant sector.