SMEDA to organize workshop on March 09

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a workshop on "Food Technology Safety and Quality Assurance" for profitable business growth on March 09 (Thursday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training program provides information about food technology, food quality, food microbiology, cleaning and sanitation, food chemistry basics and basic nutrition analysis.

The workshop offers highly subsidized one-day and three-day demand based training to enable relevant SMEs and their staff to enhance their institutional and sectoral expertise.

The training session would be attended by SMEs and their staff from the relevant sector.