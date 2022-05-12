UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Workshop On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 01:59 PM

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one day training program on "Small Business Start-Up and Management" for profitable business growth on 16 May (Monday)

The workshop will be held at Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Mirpur University of Science and Technology (ORIC-MUST), according to SMEDA document.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses.

The training programme will provide information about entrepreneurial opportunities, idea generation and scanning of the best suitable ideas, determination of the business objectives and product analysis and market research.

The workshop will also provide information of determination of form of ownership, completion of promotional formalities, raising necessary funds, processing machine and material, recruitment of HR and understanding the business operation.

The session would be attended by small business owners and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AJKCCI) members, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

