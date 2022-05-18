UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Workshop On PSW

Published May 18, 2022

SMEDA to organize workshop on PSW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize one day training program on "Pakistan Single Window" for profitable business growth on May 24.

The workshop will be held at Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association (PEFMA), Gujrat, according to sources in the authority.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses.

The training programme will provide information about the concept of national single window by World Trade Organization (WTO), key elements of Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of (WTO), understating PSW, subscription process of traders, manufacturers-cum-importers and exporter, custom clearing agents, authorization and de-authorization of custom agents.

The workshop will also provide information of elimination of EIF and EEF in PSW, role of banks and understanding the handling of financial instrument, filing of import and export goods, declaration over PSW and understanding the LPCO's over PSW.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, exporters, startups, professionals and executives in exports, logistics, supply chain and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

