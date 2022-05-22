UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Workshop On "Successfully Leading The Family Business"

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day thematic workshop on "Successfully Leading The Family Business" for profitable business growth here on Monday (May 23).

The workshop is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The session would be attended by small business owners and CEOs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, and all those desirous of improving khowledge on the subject.

