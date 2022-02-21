UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Workshop On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SMEDA to organize workshop on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one day training program on "Small Business Opportunities and Start up Management" for profitable business growth on 23 February (Wednesday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about entrepreneurial opportunities, idea generation and scanning of the best suitable ideas, determination of the business objectives and product analysis and market research.

The workshop will also provide information of determination of form of ownership, completion of promotional formalities, raising necessary funds, processing machine and material, recruitment of HR and understanding the business operation.

The session would be attended by CEO's, directors, management representatives, small business owners , potential entrepreneurs, students and the personnel who wish to pursue a career in the field of business.

More Stories From Business

>