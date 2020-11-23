UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA To Present ECDF Recommendations To KP Govt

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:49 PM

SMEDA to present ECDF recommendations to KP Govt

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will present final recommendations prepared by Economic Cooperation & Development Forum (ECDF) to KP government on November 25, 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will present final recommendations prepared by Economic Cooperation & Development Forum (ECDF) to KP government on November 25, 2020, According to an official of the authority told APP on Monday that SMEDA, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries & Production has partnered with United Nations Development Progrmme (UNDP) for providing technical support in implementation of UNDP's Stabilization and Development Programme in the newly merged districts (NMDs) and ECDF is of the key common components of the project.

The forum was aimed at bringing together key public and private sectors' stakeholders to provide them with a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities of the newly merged districts that can be harnessed for accelerated economic growth.

The opening session of the ECDF was held in August 2019 wherein it was further sub-divided into six thematic groups; Regulatory, Mechanism, Entrepreneurship, Investment & Innovation and Marketing & Communication.

A series of meetings of thematic groups were conducted and after each meeting of the group, findings were submitted to ECDF for prioritization.

In the meeting of ECDF held on March 12, 2020, the findings of thematic groups and sub-groups were presented and validated.

The findings have now been compiled in the shape of financial recommendations by Economic Cooperation and Development Forum.

In this connection, a function has been organized wherein the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will be chief guest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations March August November 2019 2020 Undp Government

Recent Stories

Speakers of GCC parliaments commend UAE’s role i ..

6 minutes ago

Facilitating trade between Afghanistan, Pakistan w ..

1 minute ago

Smart lockdown in 17 areas of Hyderabad begins

2 minutes ago

Ayaz Hussain posted as SDPO Hyderabad Cantt

2 minutes ago

DC Sukkur urges parents to administer anti-polio d ..

5 minutes ago

DC directs to utilise all resources for completion ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.