SMEDA to present ECDF recommendations to KP Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will present final recommendations prepared by Economic Cooperation & Development Forum (ECDF) to KP government on November 25, 2020, According to an official of the authority told APP on Monday that SMEDA, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries & Production has partnered with United Nations Development Progrmme (UNDP) for providing technical support in implementation of UNDP's Stabilization and Development Programme in the newly merged districts (NMDs) and ECDF is of the key common components of the project.

The forum was aimed at bringing together key public and private sectors' stakeholders to provide them with a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities of the newly merged districts that can be harnessed for accelerated economic growth.

The opening session of the ECDF was held in August 2019 wherein it was further sub-divided into six thematic groups; Regulatory, Mechanism, Entrepreneurship, Investment & Innovation and Marketing & Communication.

A series of meetings of thematic groups were conducted and after each meeting of the group, findings were submitted to ECDF for prioritization.

In the meeting of ECDF held on March 12, 2020, the findings of thematic groups and sub-groups were presented and validated.

The findings have now been compiled in the shape of financial recommendations by Economic Cooperation and Development Forum.

In this connection, a function has been organized wherein the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will be chief guest.