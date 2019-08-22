UrduPoint.com
Smeda To Set Up 1,000 Stitching Units In Big Industrial Cities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:26 PM

Smeda to set up 1,000 stitching units in big industrial cities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has announced establishment of 1,000 stitching units in big industrial cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad for boosting and developing the textile industry.

Senior Smeda officials stated this while addressing the participants in an awareness-raising seminar, held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the event.

Officials added that Smeda would provide advanced machinery to the owners of the industrial stitching units in active collaboration with the local intending industrialists belonging to the textile industry.

SCCI President Khawjaa Masud Akhtar said that the Smeda project would help develop textile industry on modern lines.

