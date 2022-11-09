SMEDA to set up CFCs in KP economic zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :General Manager Outreach (GMOR), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) called on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and discussed the establishment of energy Common Facility Centres (CFCs) in colonised zones of the company, said a spokesman of the company here on Wednesday.

During meetings, the authorities of SMEDA and KP-EZDMC discussed various areas of SME development especially through provision of energy conservation support services in industrial/economic zones.

They also discussed requirements towards of SMEs including capacity building, certification, system optimisation etc and focus areas of joint collaboration.

It was decided that SMEDA will present the model of CFCs in upcoming weeks to KP-EZDMC.

Meanwhile, District Manager UBL Zahid Ali and New Branch Manager UBL Adnan Gul also visited KP-EZDMC Head Office in connection with a business development meeting with its CEO.

During the meeting different opportunities were discussed for economic zones, industrialists and the company including corporate banking facility, digital portal for KP-EZDMC, external APIs for customers billings and collections of the company.