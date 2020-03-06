SMEDA to share thematic groups' recommendations with ECDF

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has convened 3rd meeting of the Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) to share recommendations prepared by the six thematic groups on different sectors with the members of the forum, said a press release issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has convened 3rd meeting of the Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) to share recommendations prepared by the six thematic groups on different sectors with the members of the forum, said a press release issued here Friday.

The meeting would be held Thursday (March 12, 2020) at a local hotel.

Provincial Minister for Finance, Saleem Taimur Jhagra is likely to chair meeting of the forum while Adviser to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan and Special Assistant to KP CM on Excise and Taxation, Ghazan Jamal would be guest of honour on the occasion.

ECDF is USAID funded project being implemented jointly by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with a SMEDA for providing technical support in implementation of UNDP FATA Economic Revitalization Programme in the newly merged areas (former FATA). ECDF is one of the key components of FERP (FATA Economic Revitalization Programme) project.

The purpose of the forum is bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders and provision of a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities of the Newly Merged Areas (NMDs) that can be harnessed for accelerated economic growth.

Six (6) thematic groups constituted in the opening session of the forum on August 29, 2019 were tasked to prepare recommendations for bringing improvement on Regulatory Mechanism, Entrepreneurship, Investment & Innovation, Banking & Finance, Skills Development & Job Placement, Economic Infrastructure and Marketing & Communication sectors.

The separate meetings of the thematic sub groups were conducted and their findings on key issues and possible interventions for each thematic area have been compiled separately.

The upcoming meeting will review discussions/findings of the thematic groups and will suggest interventions for the economic uplift of the NMDs.