UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEs Confidence Plunging Due To Slowdown: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

SMEs confidence plunging due to slowdown: Mian Zahid Hussain

Meaningful intervention in SME sector demanded, Businessmen unable to get containers released

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020) FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said business confidence of small SMEs has plunged and will slide further due to economic slowdown.


He said that ninety-six percent businesses fall under the SME category which should be bailed out through a meaningful intervention followed by a proper long-term policy.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader policymakers are too much focused on heavy industry ignoring SME, services agriculture sector which results in frequent food crisis and other issues.
He said that a recent survey comprising 920 SMEs revealed that virus has infected operation of 95 percent SMEs while many lost export orders.

Around 23 percent have lost entire export orders, 92 percent faced disruption while 48 percent have fired employees.


Some 89 percent SMEs reported cash problems while 26 percent said that they may rehire former employees if the situation turns favourable.


During the survey, SME owners asked for financial package, tax relief, reduced utility bills, salary support and soft conditions for returning loans.
The former minister noted that finance ministry, commerce ministry, SBP and SMEDA are serving well but the efforts should be expedited.


He informed that there are almost twenty thousand containers stuck at Karachi port but small traders and industrialists are unable to get them released due to scarcity of funds. The situation is putting an additional burden of thousands of dollars in the shape of detention and demurrage charges.


He said that immediate intervention is needed otherwise SME sector providing millions of jobs will suffer and it will damage all the sectors of the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Agriculture Alliance May Commerce All Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Over 700 people are working on Barakah Plant proje ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee makes slight recovery against US dollar

10 minutes ago

Over 660 shopkeepers, vendors fined for profiteeri ..

4 minutes ago

AC arrests three profiteers in Sukkur

1 minute ago

UN agency for Palestinians launches corona appeal

9 seconds ago

Iranians urged to take virus 'seriously' as cases ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.