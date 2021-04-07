SMEs need self-reliance on e-commerce: S.M. Naveed

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) need to be self-reliant in the field of e-commerce, as no business could survive in future without e-commerce both in national and international market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) need to be self-reliant in the field of e-commerce, as no business could survive in future without e-commerce both in national and international market.

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President S.M. Naveed expressed these views in a one-day training session on "E-Enablement of SME Business using Social and Digital Platforms" held Wednesday at PCJCCI premises in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and Key Speaker of the subject Prof. Abdul Hameed also addressed the session.

President PCJCCI said that the objective of this one-on-one consultancy session was to create awareness of practical implications of e-commerce using social media and digital platforms without outsourcing. He added that a diverse combination of topics regarding E-enablement were discussed in the session which included live chat, website audit, social media commenting, word press tools, AW stats, navigation bar. These all are the great opportunities to improve customer support and provide a memorable customer experience on website, he added.

Prof. Abdul Hameed, the keynote speaker said, "Before Covid-19, we were unaware of the importance of e-commerce and e-enablement as we used to have direct physical interaction for marketing." He added that in Pakistan there was a dire need to promote online business and teach various methods which can further help in increasing sales, to reduce support costs, to build trust with buyers, to increase average order value, and to increase Google ranking.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that more than 15 businessmen from different sectors participated in the session physically and via zoom. Each participant was allocated 30 minutes to consult their business. He added that, their prime focus is to aware people with the contemporary techniques of marketing and business through E-enablement.

It is to mention that the key speaker of the session Prof. Abdul Hameed was a dedicated and goal-driven professional educator and trainer with a solid commitment to the social and academic growth and development of his trainee.