SMEs play crucial role in arresting poverty in rural areas: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Importance of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) could not be denied as they play an important role not only in arresting poverty in rural areas but also in strengthening global economy, believe economists and leading businesspeople.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Hafiz Ehtisham Javaid said that COVID-19 badly hit the business and economic activities across the globe, and the SME sector was the major affecttee of corona pandemic.

After coming to power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government especially focused on boosting industrial sector, as it believed that upgradation of industrial sector was imperative for national development. In this connection, the incumbent government took many steps for betterment of industrial sector, and the main beneficiary of the steps was the SME sector. He said in-time and prudent steps of the government saved SME sector from collapse.

Generation of wealth, enhancement of exports and creation of job opportunities are prerequisite for development of any country and the PTI government was focusing on industrialisation for the purpose while SME sector could play a major role in achieving this target, he added.

According to Dr Muhammad Khalid Bashir of Institute of Agri Resource Economics, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), SMEs are such institutions which have proven their metal with their own importance and performance. SMEs are very important for economic as well as social development in developing countries because it is considered as an engine of economic growth.

He said that policymakers in developing countries have focused on SMEs to boost economic growth. SMEs are diverse in nature and these can be divided into three categories such as single ownership including coffee shop or a small scale agricultural farm, etc.

, small scale firms including agricultural machinery, software development, etc. and a medium firm including automotive parts manufacturer, pulp maker for juice brand, etc.

He said that most of small and medium-sized businesses in developing countries are located in rural areas and these are owned by women. It is also a hard reality that micro and small businesses are owned by hawkers and small traders. There is no universal definition of small and medium enterprise. However, they are defined on the basis of number of employees and capital as well as annual sales volume.

Until 1990s, policymakers in Pakistan ignored this sector but currently, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) represent about 90% of country's total businesses. According to SMEDA reports, this sector provides employment to 80% labor of industrial workforce besides contributing about 40% share to the national GDP, he added.

According to Prof Muzaffar Hussain Salik of Agriculture University, the SMEs role in agricultural sector is limited up to processing and agricultural input markets. Similarly, their presence in agricultural technology and logistics is also limited. The MSMEs are also less present in rural area of Pakistan despite this fact that micro-level rural business ventures are very helpful in improving living conditions in rural economy.

He said that majority of rural community is involved in traditional agricultural activities that includes cultivating traditional crops along with small-scale livestock. With this trend, they are trapped in vicious circle of "grow-eat-fire". These activities do not provide guarantee for better livelihoods. Resultantly, leading human resource starts flight from rural areas to nearby urban centers and thus they put pressure on urban resources.