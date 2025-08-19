SMEs Play Important Role In Poverty Alleviation: Expert
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Strategic management specialist Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad emphasized the crucial role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in boosting economic activity and alleviating poverty in the country.
He was addressing a seminar on “Sustainable SMEs Development” organized by the Business Incubation Center (BIC), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), held at the New Senate Hall, UAF.
Dr. Sarfraz urged young entrepreneurs to focus on proper planning and adopt sustainable business models to ensure long-term success. He highlighted the importance of critical thinking and encouraged innovative, out-of-the-box solutions as key drivers of entrepreneurial success.
He further stated that small business owners have the potential to significantly uplift the country’s socio-economic conditions through their contributions.
Speaking on the occasion, Director BIC, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, said that the center is dedicated to nurturing innovative ideas and transforming them into successful business ventures. He stressed the need to provide young entrepreneurs with quality mentorship, training, and the best available resources to help secure a prosperous future.
The seminar brought together experts, faculty members, and aspiring entrepreneurs to explore strategies for strengthening SMEs and enhancing their impact on the national economy.
