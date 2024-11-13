SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday highlighted the important role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), describing it as a ‘vital component’ to keep intact Pakistan’s supply chain, particularly in key export industries like textiles, food processing, and engineering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday highlighted the important role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), describing it as a ‘vital component’ to keep intact Pakistan’s supply chain, particularly in key export industries like textiles, food processing, and engineering.

He said while talking to a delegation of industrialists led Muhammad Farhan Munir Arain, said a news release.

He pointed out that the share of manufacturing-based SMEs in bank’s lending to the entire manufacturing sector is only 5.3 percent and a nominal 11.5 percent in the construction sector.

This needed to be increased manifold to boost exports and productivity in line with practice in the USA and Western countries.

He said manufacturing and construction are the two largest job providing sectors in the country.

He stressed expansion in e-Commerce and IT-ES can only prove qualitative for economic growth if the manufacturing sector continues to grow simultaneously.

For the overall growth of the manufacturing sector, he said, promoting manufacturing-based SMEs is essential.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq stressed the urgent need to use ultra-modern technology by SMEs to improve the quality of products and compete in global markets at par with international standards.

He said SMEDA claimed that SMEs contribute 40 percent to GDP and 25 percent to export revenue which is urgently needs to be boosted on the pattern of France, Italy, Japan, China, the UK and other developed countries.

More Stories From Business