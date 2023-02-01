UrduPoint.com

Snap Inc. Shares Fall 15% After Publication Of 2022 Financial Report - Trading Data

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Snap Inc. Shares Fall 15% After Publication of 2022 Financial Report - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Shares of US social media company Snap Inc., the developer of the Snapchat mobile app, plunged by 14.97% to $11.56 a share on Wednesday in pre-trading following the publication of the firm's 2022 financial report, trading data showed.

In its report, the company said it faced a net loss of almost $300 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Net loss was $288 million, including restructuring charges of $34 million, compared to net income of $23 million in the prior year," the report read.

Meanwhile, Snap's diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter was $0.18 after the previous year's earnings of $0.

01. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.14. Unaudited revenue for the quarter rose marginally to $1.3 billion. The number of daily active users (DAUs) grew by 17% year-on-year, to 375 million, according to the report.

The company noted the impact of macroeconomic difficulties in 2022, which would continue in the first quarter of 2023. In the current quarter, the company expects DAUs at 382-384 million, as well as a decrease in revenue by 2-10% in annual terms.

Snap was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in California's Santa Monica. The number of the company's full-time employees at the end of 2022 was 5,288.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media Company Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls fo ..

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls for joint action to stop recurre ..

2 minutes ago
 Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to ..

Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to renewables: Masood Khan

11 minutes ago
 Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terror ..

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

3 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.