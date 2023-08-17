Open Menu

SNG Hands Over RIMS Pilot To KP Revenue Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:39 PM

The Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) formally handed over Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS) pilot to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) formally handed over Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS) pilot to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday.

This significant milestone marks a step forward in modernizing tax collection and reporting processes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

RIMS is a digital platform developed under the guidance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, and represents a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen tax administration.

The pilot's successful completion underscores KPRA's commitment to utilizing technology to streamline business operations, foster greater accountability and enhance transparency within the public and private sectors.

The pilot programme, hosted on KPRA servers, enables real-time reporting of sales and the collection of sales tax from restaurants.

This innovation eliminates the scaling-up challenges faced by the previous invoice reporting system, offering an inbuilt online Point of Sale (POS) system.

RIMS comes equipped with features including a food ordering and table reservation Application branded as 'Khatir' end-to-end restaurant management capabilities, tax rebate options for orders made through RIMS, and both online and offline functionality to circumvent connectivity constraints.

Speaking at the occasion Director General KPRA, Shah Mahmood welcomed the participants that included the officials of the KPRA department, representatives of business associations, media representatives, and teams from SNG KP and FCDO.

He stressed the fact that efficient tax collection and facilitation is the prime objective of KPRA and RIMS is another step in making ease of doing business a reality in this province.

Mr. Shah Mahmood especially praised the SNG team for making this project a success and hoped for continuity in support and cooperation in the future.

The formal handover ceremony symbolised the transfer of ownership of the RIMS pilot from SNG to KPRA. This transition signifies not only the culmination of technical deliverables but also the beginning of a new era in revenue collection efficiency and transparency.

The business community including FPCCI, Local and Women Chamber's representatives offered the government to work together to implement this system in the whole province.

The ceremony was also addressed by Andrew Bowden, Group Head of FCDO UK in Pakistan who expressed his gratitude to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in taking up tax reforms towards transparency and making the system accountable.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Team Lead SNG Programme, Dr. Raheal Ahmad Siddiqui extended his heartfelt congratulations to all participants and stakeholders for their dedication and commitment to this endeavor.

RIMS serves as a testament to the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors, showcasing the potential to achieve lasting positive change for the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

