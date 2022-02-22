UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Assures APTMA Of Maximum Gas Supply On Priority

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani Tuesday assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership of maximum supply of gas to the export industry on priority

He assured of the redressal of low gas pressure issues and lauded the role of the textile industry in creating jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting exports of the country.

He was talking to Central Chairman of the Association Abdul Rahim Nasir who called on him along with Chairman APTMA Northern Zone Hamid Zaman, Secretary General Raza Baqir and Tahir Basharat Cheema, Energy Advisor.

SNGPL Managing Director agreed to hold regular meetings of focal persons for the reconciliation of gas and GIDC (Gas Infrastructural Development Cess) bills.

On the issue of energy audit, Hamdani asked APTMA to develop efficiency audit TORs (Terms of Reference) for further consideration by concerned authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir urged the MD SNGPL to resume 100 percent gas supply, as high demand related to winter season was over.

Also, he asked for restoration of gas supply to those units which could not submit affidavits for various reasons.

According to him, the SNGPL should also allow the APTMA member mills to utilize system gas as per requirement irrespective of their daily quota in case of power shutdowns. He further urged the MD to allow 5 to 10 percent variation in the consumption against dedicated gas quota for the member mills.

Chairman APTMA Northern zone Hamid Zaman pointed out that expeditious processing of load/new connection applications was urgent need of the hour to enable the industry continue the production of exportable consignments without interruption.

Also, he sought expeditious disposal of the applications relating to the extension in load. In addition, the account identification of consumers should not be changed if the APTMA member mills apply for a change of name, he added.

He proposed to the MD that trivial matters like date extension of bills etc may be delegated to regional offices for quick disposal.

MD SNGPL assured of sympathetically considering all the suggestions in the larger interest of country's exports and economic prosperity.

