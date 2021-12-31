SNGPL given Rs 54 bln debt swap: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Friday said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the Petroleum Division's proposal of debt swapping against a loan of Rs 54 billion secured by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in 2016 for construction of a dedicated pipeline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Friday said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the Petroleum Division's proposal of debt swapping against a loan of Rs 54 billion secured by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in 2016 for construction of a dedicated pipeline.

"Due to this debt swapping arrangement, savings of Rs. 804 million (approx) will be achieved over remaining tenor," he said in a tweet.