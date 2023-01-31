UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Hazara Region Allows CNG Stations For Gas Supply

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 07:50 PM

SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas supply

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) Hazara region after negotiation with CNG Association, resumed gas supply for vehicles after a month-long load management plan from Ist February 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) Hazara region after negotiation with CNG Association, resumed gas supply for vehicles after a month-long load management plan from Ist February 2023.

The President CNG Association Hazara also assured that the curtailment of gas to the CNG sector as and when advised by the SNGPL keeping in view the demand and supply gap in the best public interest at large.

According to the notification issued by the SNGPL Regional Office iAbbottabad here Tuesday, the curtailment schedule which was issued in December 2022 has ended today and CNG stations have been restored and would remain operational.

It was further elaborated in the notification that, if deemed necessary keeping in view of demand and supply, a gap curtailment schedule will be issued and the same will be communicated with all stakeholders through district management.

