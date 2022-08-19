UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Head Office Task Force Takes Action Against Gas Pilferage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2022 | 04:31 PM

The task force says a disconnceted consumer was stealing gas through an abandoned service line and using gas for heating of Milk products.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) Sui Northern Gas Head Office Task Force team has conducted successful raid in Ferozewla, under Sheikhupura Region and disconnected a direct bypass that was being used for heating of Milk products at commercial level.

It was observed that a disconnceted consumer was stealing gas through an abandoned service line and using gas for heating of Milk products.

A portable rubber pipe was installed on the abandoned service line which was connected with a heavy duty compressor to boost up the gas pressure.

Teams removed the direct pipe and service line from site.

Earlier, in another raid at Shahpur Kanjra Multan Road Area under Lahore Region, team disconnected two direct domestic use cases stealing gas illegally. Direct pipes were removed from site and application for filling of FIRs against the accused in the concerned police stations are in process.

