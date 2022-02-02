UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Intact Gas Supply To Consumers Despite 9% Depletion In Reserves: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) kept the commodity supply to industrial consumers intact despite a 9 per cent depletion in indigenous gas reserves and shortage in the world market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) kept the commodity supply to industrial consumers intact despite a 9 per cent depletion in indigenous gas reserves and shortage in the world market.

"Despite depletion in indigenous gas reserves by 9% and an unprecedented global gas shortage, SNGPL supplied the same volume to the industry during Nov-Dec 21 vs preceding year," he said in a tweet.

Similarly, the minister said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) protected the industry from the increased global tariff of gas from 2019.

However, he said, the flow of gas to the industry from the SSGC saw a reduction of only 3.54 per cent in Nov-Dec 2021 as compared to the last year.

>