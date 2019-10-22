SNGPL raiding teams detects 2670 feet illegal gas pipeline: Spokesman

The SNGPL Peshawar task force teams along with FIA Peshawar and local police have conducted several raids in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The SNGPL Peshawar task force teams along with FIA Peshawar and local police have conducted several raids in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to spokesperson of SNGPL, during the anti-theft operations in Peshawar and surroundings, 387 mmcf gas volume amounting to Rs211 million have been detected by SNGPL raiding teams.� � Task force teams along with FIA and local police have disconnected 2670 feet illegal gas pipeline networks, 411 illegal gas connections and 290 tampered meters from Urmar, Achar, Bahadar Kali, Serband, Achini, Pakha Ghulam, Landi Sarak, Regi, Palosi, Tehkal, various localities on Charsadda Road and Warsak Road.� As many as four number of FIRs have been lodged in various police stations. Several persons including Zahid Khan, Gulab Khan, Shah Zaman, Ikram Khan,� Wahab Khan and others have been arrested in FIRs lodged as per gas theft control and recovery act-2016.� According to SNGPL spokesperson, task force teams have also disconnected illegal pipeline networks from various privately developed housing schemes on Dalazak Road and Charsadda Road Peshawar.

Meanwhile, during anti-gas theft operations in Charsadda, 140 tampered metres, 22 illegal gas connections have been disconnected from mini industrial units located in Matta Mughal Khel in Charsadda.�� During joint anti-gas theft operations in Karak, SNGPL task force teams from head office along with projects department Karak and SNGPL Peshawar task force teams have disconnected 19 direct bypasses of plaster of Paris factories and power generation units.� FIRs have been lodged by Police against owners of these plaster of Paris factories including Badi Uz Zaman, Zahid, Muhammad Ali, Shakil, Ishtiaq and several other persons.�� SNGPL task force teams have also disconnected 70 illegal gas pipeline networks in Karak.

Meanwhile, several raids have been conducted by SNGPL task force teams jointly with District Administration of Kohat and Bannu where 121 direct gas lines have been removed and 26 FIRs have been lodged against various culprits involved therein including Gul Khan, Jabbar Khan, Aftab Khan, Itebar Wali and several other person's.�