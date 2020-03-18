UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Receives Around 378 MMCFD RLNG In Peak Winter For Domestic Sector

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) has received around 378 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to provide uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers during the peak winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) has received around 378 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to provide uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers during the peak winter season.

During December 2019, approximately 378 MMCFD RLNG was diverted to domestic sector to meet its demand," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP highlighting importance of imported RLNG in meeting the country's energy needs.

He said there was no significant addition of indigenous gas into the SNGPL's network for the last many years. "Therefore, enhanced demand of high priority domestic sector is met through diversion of RLNG to domestic consumers." He said gas consumption by domestic sector, on SNGPL's network, during July 2019 was 408 MMCFD which increased to 990 MMCFD in December 2019, and crossed the 1100 MMCFD figure during January 2020.

He said Pakistan's natural gas production was less than four billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) against the estimated demand of about 7-8 BCFD. Currently, he said, two LNG terminals of almost 1,200 MMCFD regasification capacity were operating in the country, while five private sector companies had been allowed to set up their own terminals.

Quoting a recent study, he feared that the existing natural gas deposits would further deplete 60 percent by the year 2027 and underlined the need for stepping up exploration activities in potential areas on war-footing.

In a bid to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas of the country, the official said the government was in process of floating an international tender for award of new exploration blocks.

