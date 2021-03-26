UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Rehabilitates 627-KM Damaged Pipelines Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:49 PM

SNGPL rehabilitates 627-KM damaged pipelines last year

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has rehabilitated around 627 kilometres old and damaged pipelines across its transmission network in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last fiscal year under the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) reduction plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has rehabilitated around 627 kilometres old and damaged pipelines across its transmission network in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last fiscal year under the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) reduction plan.

Besides, the company carried out around 1,008,886 underground and aboveground leakage-check surveys and rectified the defects without any delay, according to an official report available with APP.

Similarly, it replaced as many as 639,891 defected meters of industrial, commercial and domestic consumers across its network during a 12-month period.

The SNGPL detected around 97,837 theft cases, out of which 66 were in the industrial sector, 3,087 in commercial and 94,684 domestic sectors, identifying overall theft of 2,007 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF).

The company also carried out around 303,811 industrial and commercial vigilance surveys to prevent gas theft aimed at meeting the UFG reduction target set for the year 2019-20.

Overall, the SNGPL capped the volumetric losses of�4,771 MMCF gas against a target of 6,840 MMCF by taking corrective measures like theft control, rehabilitation of old and leaking pipelines besides replacement of faulty meters.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to Russia Says Hopes For Justice in ..

1 minute ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Refutes Macron's Claim Mos ..

1 minute ago

Oil up as Suez Canal blockage fuels supply worries ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan coronavirus tally crosses highest since ..

1 minute ago

Sakura selfies: Tokyo enjoys cherry blossoms despi ..

7 minutes ago

US Media Scrutinizing Cheat Sheets Used by Biden D ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.