SNGPL Seizes CNG Station, 3 Industrial Units On Gas Theft In Peshawar: Hammad

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 09:24 PM

SNGPL seizes CNG station, 3 industrial units on gas theft in Peshawar: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in its ongoing operation against gas pilferers seized one CNG station and three industrial units in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in its ongoing operation against gas pilferers seized one CNG station and three industrial units in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister, in a tweet, said the gas company had recovered Rs 80 million from the pilferers and arrested one accused.

He said the raids were continuing against the elements causing loss to the national exchequer and depriving the consumers of gas.

