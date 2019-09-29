UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL, SSGC Execute 39 Pipeline Projects In Six Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

SNGPL, SSGC execute 39 pipeline projects in six years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have executed as many as 39 pipeline projects during the last six years to reinforce transmission network in their respective operational areas.

            The SNGPL and SSGC initiated around 16 and 23 infrastructure development projects respectively, "Out of which several have been completed fully and some partially till date," a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP .

            During the current fiscal year, he said the companies under a strategy to reinforce and expand their transmission network would lay additional 13,599 kilometers.

            The capacity of SNGPL and SSGC would be enhanced by laying additional 12,100 km and 1,499 km pipelines in their areas respectively by June 2020, he added.

                        The official said the companies would invest Rs7,161 million on transmission projects, Rs48,288 million on distribution projects and Rs18,556 million on other schemes bringing the total investment of around Rs74 billion.

            While the companies were expecting that they would provide gas supply to approximately 430,695 new consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20, he said.

           According to official data, the companies had laid 69 km transmission, 3,232 km distribution and 1,366 km service lines and connected 165 villages and towns with their network during July 2018 to February 2019. Besides, they provided 428,305 additional gas connections including 425,404 domestic, 2,770 commercial and 131 industrial across the country.

            The companies had laid 328 kilometres gas transmission network, 8,861 km distribution and 1,216 km service lines and connected 231 villages and towns to the gas network during the year 2017-18.

            Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 12,971 km transmission 139,827 km distribution and 37,058 services gas pipelines to cater the requirement of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.

/778 /395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company February June July Gas 2018 2019 2020 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

11 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.