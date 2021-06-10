SNGPL, SSGC gasify 70 villages in 1st 8 months of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGC, have provided gas facility to around 70 villages and towns during first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year.

Besides, the companies laid 143 KMs gas transmission network, 2,616 KMs distribution and 886 KMs services lines across their operational areas, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21 unveiled by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here at a press conference.

During the period, as many as 304,573 additional gas connections including 303,243 domestic, 1,020 commercial and 310 industrial were provided across the country.

"It is expected that gas will be supplied to approximately 524,000 new consumers (this target is subject to approval/revision by OGRA) during the fiscal year 2021-22," the document said.

For the fiscal year 2021-22, the gas companies have planned to invest Rs17,571 million on transmission projects, Rs91,812 million on distribution projects and Rs 3,156 million on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs112,539 million.

The country's the average natural gas consumption stood about 3,723 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) including 950 MMCFD volume of RLNG during July-Feb 2021.

Currently, as many as two Floating Regasification Storage Units (FRSUs), having capacity to re-gasify 1,200 MMCFD, are operating in the country. The RLNG is imported keeping view the demand-supply shortfall of the gas.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 13,315 KMs Transmission 149,715 KMs Distribution and 39,612 Kilometers (KMs) services gas pipelines to cater for the requirement of more than 10.3 million consumers across the country.