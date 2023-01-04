SNGPL, SSGC gasify108 villages during last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The two state-owned companies, SNGPL and SSGC, have collectively provided the gas facility to around 108 villages and towns at their respective networks during the last fiscal year (July-March).

Besides, the companies laid a 67-kilometer (KM) gas transmission network, 3,244 KM main, and 829 KM services lines, according to an official document available with APP.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) also provided around 259,212 additional gas connections including 257,644 domestic, 1473 commercial and 95 industrial across the country as compared to 304,573 additional gas connections awarded during the same period in the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the document, the indigenous supply of natural gas witnessed a decline of around 5 percent and its contribution was recorded at 33.

1 percent in the total Primary energy supply mix of the country.

The available statistics indicated that Pakistan had an extensive gas network of over 13,513 KM transmission, 155,679 KM distribution and 41,231 KM service gas pipelines to cater to the requirement of millions of consumers. "The number of consumers has increased from 10.3 million to more than 10.7 million across the country." The both companies have planned to invest Rs 27,669 million in transmission projects, Rs 77,484 million in distribution projects and Rs 8,746 million in other projects bringing the total investment of Rs 113,899 million during the current fiscal year (2022-23.)