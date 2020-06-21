UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL, SSGC Plan Supplying Gas To SEZs, Industrial Parks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:00 PM

SNGPL, SSGC plan supplying gas to SEZs, industrial parks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGC, would provide gas to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks, during the fiscal year 2020-21, aimed at boosting industrial production in the country.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has planned to execute a 29-KM pipeline scheme for supply of 30 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, according to the Annual Development Plan 2020-21.

Similarly, a 20-KM transmission line would be laid to supply 40 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City / M3 Industrial City , from Chiniot to terminal Point (zero point i.e.doorstep) of the economic zone.

In order to address the acute low gas pressure issues during winter season in Mardan and Peshawar regions, the SNGPL would undertake the system augmentation including laying of 28-KM Charsadda Off take (Gulabad) - Charsada transmission loopline, 21-KK Charsadda - Khazana transmission loopline and 24-KM Charsadda -Tangi transmission loopline.

Whereas, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would lay a nine-KM pipeline for supply of 13.

5 MMCFD gas to Dhabeiji SEZ at Town Border Station (TBS), Sindh, besides laying a 3.5-KM supply line to supply 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park at TBS, Sindh.

The SSGC has also planned to install one New Gas Turbine driven Centrifugal Compressor at HQ-Shikarpur, Sindh, lay 125-KM pipeline from Sindh University, Jamshoro to Karachi and 31-KM pipeline from Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) Clifton to Surjani Town, Karachi.

For the next fiscal year, the government has set a target to produce 31.12 million barrel oil and 1.58 trillion cubic feet gas, while the gap between demand and production would be supplemented through Liquefied Natural Gas , Liquefied Petroleum Gas and oil imports.

As per official data, there is a gap of over two billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) gas between production and demand of the commodity to meet the requirements of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.

The country's indigenous natural gas production is around 4 BCFD against an unconstrained demand of over 6 BCFD.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil CPEC Chiniot Mardan Charsadda Jamshoro Bin Qasim Border Gas From Government Attock Cement (Pakistan) Limited Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

2 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.