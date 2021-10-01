So far $314 million disbursed in vaccine support project for Pakistan, ADB country head briefs Shaukat Tareen

(@fidahassanain)

Asian Development Bank country director Yong Ye says the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan has also been approved, and under 3-year pipeline, 2 billion dollars will be provided for each of the three years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2021) Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is firmly committed to pursue all-inclusive and sustainable economic growth with efficiency, productivity and meritocracy as its hallmarks.

Talking to the Country Director of Asian Development Bank Yong Ye in Islamabad, he said Pakistan's reform process in the Power sector as well as efforts to enhance revenue collection is bearing fruit.

The Finance Minister said Economic Advisory Council has prepared recommendations to bring structural reforms in 14 sectors of the economy and short, medium and long-term plans have been formed to achieve the objective.

He said the Kamyab Pakistan Program, to be launched soon, will disburse microcredit to 3.7 million under-privileged households for their financial empowerment under various schemes.

In his remarks, the Country Director of ADB briefed about approval of vaccine support project for Pakistan to the tune of 500 million dollars, out of which 314 million Dollars have already been disbursed.

