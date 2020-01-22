UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOCAR Says Unaware Whether It Will Supply Oil To Belarus And From What Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:19 AM

SOCAR Says Unaware Whether It Will Supply Oil to Belarus and From What Country

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said Tuesday it remained unclear yet whether it would supply oil to Belarus and from which country

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said Tuesday it remained unclear yet whether it would supply oil to Belarus and from which country.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday at a meeting on improving the efficiency of export sales of petroleum products that Minsk would purchase oil from markets alternative to Russian at world prices.

"The questions about what oil from what country will be supplied are open. As well as the question of whether SOCAR will supply," SOCAR spokesman Ibragim Akhmedov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Company Oil Minsk Azerbaijan Belarus Market From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

Reporters Without Borders Looking Into Situation W ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Strengthens Quarantine Border Control Over ..

24 minutes ago

US Ready to Help India, Pakistan Resolve Bilateral ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Human Welfare Agency Says Has Equipment to ..

28 minutes ago

Leicester boss Rodgers confident Chilwell and Chou ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.