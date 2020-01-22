SOCAR Says Unaware Whether It Will Supply Oil to Belarus and From What Country

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said Tuesday it remained unclear yet whether it would supply oil to Belarus and from which country

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday at a meeting on improving the efficiency of export sales of petroleum products that Minsk would purchase oil from markets alternative to Russian at world prices.

"The questions about what oil from what country will be supplied are open. As well as the question of whether SOCAR will supply," SOCAR spokesman Ibragim Akhmedov said.