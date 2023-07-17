Open Menu

Social Development Bank Participates In "East West And Africa Women Initiatives Forum (EWA)" In Jordan

The Social Development Bank is participating in the "East West and Africa Women Initiatives Forum (EWA)," held in Amman, Jordan, from July 13 to 17

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):The Social Development Bank is participating in the "East West and Africa Women Initiatives Forum (EWA)," held in Amman, Jordan, from July 13 to 17.

During the forum, the bank is showcasing its "Tajseed" initiative, which emphasizes its role in promoting competitiveness in the labour market.

Additionally, the bank is highlighting its supportive initiatives for the women's sector and productive families, such as assisting in establishing permanent sales outlets.

Furthermore, the bank is presenting various initiatives across different fields aimed at increasing production rates, providing sustainable income, and improving the quality of life for local communities.

