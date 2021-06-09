UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soft Loan Und Punjab Rozgar Scheme Being Provided To People: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Soft loan und Punjab Rozgar Scheme being provided to people: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that easy loans are being provided under Punjab Rozgar Scheme.

So far, easy loans of more than Rs 200 million have been given to 412 people while the 615 cases of easy loans of more than Rs 43O million has been approved. Under this scheme of over Rs. 30 billion, easy loans of Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 10 million are being provided, he added.

In a media statement issued here Tuesday, the Provincial Minister said that under the scheme, loans are being given for starting a new business, promotion of existing business and rehabilitation of business affected by Corona.

He said that men, women and transgenders would be given loans under this scheme of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, easy loans of more than Rs 30 billion would be provided in the next five years and the scheme would provide employment to 1.6 million people and benefit 16,000 SMEs.

He said, Punjab government has launched this revolutionary scheme in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create employment opportunities. The Punjab government is bringing such more schemes to improve the economy of Pakistan and Punjab.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Women Commerce Media Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Saving accounts in national banks drew AED9.77 bn ..

11 minutes ago

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

1 hour ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

2 hours ago

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's app ..

2 hours ago

Congress Should Authorize IRS to Collect Informati ..

2 hours ago

US Says Iran's Blocking of IAEA Monitoring Will Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.