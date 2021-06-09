Soft loan und Punjab Rozgar Scheme being provided to people: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that easy loans are being provided under Punjab Rozgar Scheme.

So far, easy loans of more than Rs 200 million have been given to 412 people while the 615 cases of easy loans of more than Rs 43O million has been approved. Under this scheme of over Rs. 30 billion, easy loans of Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 10 million are being provided, he added.

In a media statement issued here Tuesday, the Provincial Minister said that under the scheme, loans are being given for starting a new business, promotion of existing business and rehabilitation of business affected by Corona.

He said that men, women and transgenders would be given loans under this scheme of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, easy loans of more than Rs 30 billion would be provided in the next five years and the scheme would provide employment to 1.6 million people and benefit 16,000 SMEs.

He said, Punjab government has launched this revolutionary scheme in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create employment opportunities. The Punjab government is bringing such more schemes to improve the economy of Pakistan and Punjab.